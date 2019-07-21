Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosanne G. Roach. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church Committal Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Roach, Rosanne G. WATERVLIET Rosanne G. Roach of Menands, daughter of the late Hon. Edward G. Rogan and Margaret Shafer Rogan, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019. Rosanne was predeceased by her husband, F. Thomas Roach in 2018; and her sister, Marjorie T. Maney. She is survived by four children, Eileen (Michael) O'Connor of Loudonville, Kathleen (Michael) Glover of Jackson, Wyoming, Thomas (Patricia) Roach of Needham, Massachusetts and Edward (Martha) Roach of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Katie O'Connor, Meg (Michael) Ding, Chrissy O'Connor, Molly O'Connor, Brian Glover, Mary Christine Glover, John Glover, Bridget Roach and Michael Roach. She is also survived by many nieces and their families. Rosanne was a graduate of Miss Quinn's School, Kenwood Academy of the Sacred Heart and Cornell University. She was a lifelong resident of the Albany area and a member of Wolferts Roost Country Club for over 50 years. Rosanne was a great dancer and enjoyed a good card game. She loved to travel, especially to Florida in the winter. Rosanne's family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers, Henrietta, Heidi, Heather, Lynsey, Jess, Tracey, Jenny, Kristin, Christina and Sherri. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 23, between 5 and 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Rosanne's family requests donations be made to the St. Pius X Building Fund, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211. To leave a message for the family, please visit











