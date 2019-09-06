Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosanne Marie McFarland. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Clare's Church 1947 Central Ave. Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McFarland, Rosanne Marie COLONIE Rosanne Marie McFarland, 66 of Colonie, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home in her sleep on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Albany on May 7, 1953, Rosanne was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Margaret (Spagnolo) Sano. She was the devoted wife of John W. McFarland. They were married 41 years. She was the loving mother of Adam (Sarah) McFarland and Jenna McFarland; cherished grandmother of Sadie McFarland; and dearest sister of Robert (Ruth), Jeannine (Peter), William (Debbie), Paul (Christine), and Stephen (Victoria). Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. A lifelong area resident, Rosanne graduated from Mercy High School. She was formerly employed as a dental assistant, and as a teacher's aide at South Colonie Central School District who helped students with disabilities. She also babysat for neighborhood children. Rosanne was a volunteer member of St. Clare's Social Concerns Group. Rosanne would never forget a person's name or face; and will be remembered as a warm, loving, thoughtful person who emphasized care for others. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate New York Chapter, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900, Rochester, NY, 14620. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019

