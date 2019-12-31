|
Golino, Rosario "Russ" TROY Rosario "Russ" J. Golino died peacefully in Troy on December 27, 2019, at the age of 96 after a long and happy life. Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of Dominick and Providenza Golino and had one brother Frank (Jennie) Golino who predeceased him. Russ is survived by his beloved wife Rosina "Rose" (Pace) Golino with whom he celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in October. Russ proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a staff sergeant in the Military Police of the Fifth Army Sixth Corp. as a translator and was awarded numerous medals for his service in campaigns throughout Italy, Western Germany and Southern France. Upon discharge, Russ and Rose married and he began work as a computer operator with the Health Insurance Plan of New York for 32 years, retiring in 1988 to enjoy life with his wife and friends in East Northport, Long Island for many years. He loved his family and took great joy in attending his oldest granddaughter's dance recitals over the years and college graduation. A fierce Brooklyn Dodgers fan, Russ transferred his loyalty and enjoyed watching Giants baseball games and rooting for his N.Y. Giants football team. In 1996, Russ and Rose moved to Troy to be near their grandchildren where he spent many enjoyable cold mornings at Frear Park Ice Rink watching youth hockey games; sat through long triple header girls softball games and proudly attended youth orchestra concerts. Russ was the devoted father of Dominick F. (Patricia) Golino of Charlotte, N.C. and Prudence (Stephen) Pechenik of Troy; and cherished his grandchildren, Danielle (Jon) Laws of Denver, N.C.; Natalie Russell of Tampa, Fla.; Jeffrey (Laura) Pechenik of Denver, Colo. and Iris Pechenik of Long Beach, Calif. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Russ enjoyed his home and neighbors at Highpointe and joked that they "retired to Troy, N.Y." when others were moving to Florida. He and Rose especially enjoyed their newfound friendship with neighbors Tom and Ginny Chichester, who became great dinner and travel companions. Well into his 80's, their shared mission was to visit as many regional restaurants as they could. The family of Russ would like to especially thank their friend and neighbor Donna Williams whose many acts of kindness contributed to enabling Rose and Russ to remain in their own home well into their 90's. Thank you for the soup, ham dinners and goodies from the bakery! Calling hours are January 2, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Mcloughlin & Mason Funeral Home located at 8 109th Street, Troy 12182. There will be a brief service at the funeral home on January 3 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Saratoga, NY. Please visit mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020