Madlin, Rose A. WATERVLIET Rose A. Madlin, age 108, entered into her Heavenly Father's home to be reunited with her family on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Troy on February 2, 1911, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Glogowski. Rose lived her entire life in the Troy and Watervliet areas, working during the war at the Watervliet Arsenal as a machinist. She was a tenacious, independent, and resourceful woman who would do anything for those she loved. The size of Rose's heart matched the length of her life. She was active in the St. Brigid's and Holy Trinity Rosary Society, the Blue Army, the Watervliet Elks, as well as the Holy Trinity Senior Choir and Mother's Club. She also volunteered at Van Rensselaer Manor and enjoyed ceramics and gardening in her free time. Rose is survived by her three children: Jean Rose of Watervliet, Edie (late Jose) Mauro of East Greenbush, and George (Kathy) Seror of Averill Park; her grandchildren: Susan, Sharon, Sandy, Colleen, and George III; her great-grandchildren: Nathan, Grace, George IV, and Madeline, and by many loving nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by her first husband, George A. Seror Sr., her second husband, John W. Madlin Sr., and by her ten siblings. Rose's family would like to thank Hospice for the heartfelt care they provided for Rose in her last days. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Cummings Funeral Home, 643 Third Ave., Watervliet. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, January 18, at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Rose in a special way may consider a donation to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020