Elapi, Rose Ann C. WYNANTSKILL Rose Ann (Nan) Elapi, 91, formerly of Hillcrest Avenue, died at the Van Rensselaer Manor on January 29, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rose Ritrovato Costello.Rose Ann lived in Wynantskill her whole life and was employed as a sewing machine operator for the former Cluett and Peabody in Troy for many years and retired over 30 years ago. She enjoyed playing cards, going out with family and friends, took care of her mother and was a babysitter to everyone in the family. Rose Ann is survived by her sister Gail and her husband Dave Hansen of Wynantskill; her niece Tara and her husband Shelley Walker of Cohoes; and her two nephews, Eric Milks of Averill Park and Andrew and his wife Victoria Gorman of Waterford. She is also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rose Ann's family on Sunday, February 2, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Stanton-Farrell Funeral Home, 326 Columbia St., Cohoes. Donations to the activities fund at the Van Rensselaer Manor, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180 in memory of Rose Ann would be appreciated.







