Levensohn, Rose Axelrod DELMAR Rose Axelrod Levensohn, age 86, died at home in Delmar on August 13, 2019. Born on December 8, 1932, in Great Barrington, Mass., the third of four children to Rabbi Jacob Axelrod and Bella Axelrod, she attended Simmons College and became a teacher. She married Alan M. Levensohn, had two children and became a homemaker in Albany and Delmar. Later, she worked in the New York state government before retiring. Rose was a member of Temple Israel, and served on various committees over the years. Survivors include their children, Betsy and Joshua; six grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Peggy Axelrod and Janet Axelrod and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by Alan earlier this year. Services will be held in the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Friday, August 16, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Great Barrington. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, 600 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019