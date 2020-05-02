Miuccio, Rose Bongiorno ALBANY Rose Bongiorno Miuccio, 86, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Teresian House Nursing Home in Albany with her loving daughters by her side. She was born on December 30, 1933, in Antillo, Sicily. She was predeceased by her husband Antonio Miuccio; and her son Anthony Frank Miuccio. She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Michael) Paparian of Albany and Vera (Christopher) Bowen of Oxford, Conn. She has seven grandchildren, Nicholas (Sara) Miuccio, Caitlin Miuccio, Mekala and Michael Paparian, Christopher, Nathaniel and Daniel Bowen. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Nino, Ellie and Ava Miuccio. She was the daughter of the late Venera Bongiorno; and was predeceased by her brother Ernesto Bongiorno. She is survived by her sister Elvira LoGiudice; and her brother Sebastino Bongiorno. Rose traveled to America in 1953. She became a proud business owner of Nino's Bakery in Albany for 37 years with her husband Antonio. Rose worked long hard hours making homemade cakes, cookies and very popular Easter Bread, always going above and beyond to show amazing customer service. She was a very dedicated person not only to her work but to her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, making sure they were all taken care of with homemade food and lots of love. Rose grew to be a very astute business woman envied by all people who surrounded her. She was a strong simple lady who loved to sing, cook and spend time in her garden, always putting her family first. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers of Peregrine Senior Living at Colonie and Teresian House in Albany. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from May 2 to May 3, 2020.