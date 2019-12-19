Caputo, Rose GUILDERLAND Rose Caputo, 96, died on December 15, 2019, after a brief illness at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Rose was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Angelina (Zanella) Carbonare; sister of the late Mary Clements, Bernice Mango and Anthony Carbonare. She was the wife of the late Rocco Caputo for 59 years. She is survived by her son Robert of Colonie; sisters, Antoinette Stricos of Murrells Point, S.C. and Anna Guerro of Colonie; brother Salvatore Carbonare Jr. of Albany; and several nieces and nephews. Rose was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society. In addition to being a homemaker, Rose worked in food service waitressing at Peter's Nest and Al's Reef. She also worked for 17 years at the Albany City School System as a cafeteria employee. She also worked at the concession stands at Charles Young Memorial Stadium in Albany and Heritage Park in Colonie. Rose enjoyed her family as well as being with her neighbors and friends. She enjoyed sharing relationships with the Albany Patroons, the Albany River Rats, Albany Colonie A's and Yankees Booster Club. However, Rose enjoyed homemaking the most. Rose was a very devout Catholic and was a member of Christ Our Light Church (formerly St. Francis De Sales). Relatives and friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019