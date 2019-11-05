Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Catroppa. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 (518)-355-5770 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 1255 Pleasant St. Schenectady , NY View Map Burial Following Services St. John's Cemetery Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catroppa, Rose SCHENECTADY Rose Catroppa, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Castel Campagnano, Province of Caserta, Italy, to Louis Frascatore and Marietta Aldi Frascatore. She was married to Dominick Catroppa. They were happily married for 27 years before Dominick's passing in 1981. At the age of 18, Rose began her brave journey alone, leaving Italy to come to America to be with her father, with the rest of her family eventually following her. She would then build her life here, both raising a family and working for General Electric for 25 years. She would join the Women's Society at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Schenectady where she would assist with many events. She spent many devoted years taking care of her husband in his time of need. She placed her family above all else. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, helping any family member or friend whenever she was needed. She was the true backbone of the family, creating Sunday dinners and gathering everyone together to spend time telling stories. She accepted anyone who would become a member of the family with love and open arms. She loved to cook, whether it was for dinner or holidays. She even made her famous homemade sauce from fresh tomatoes that she would pick on a farm. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, listening and dancing to Italian music, and attending the Italian Festival at her Church. She cherished the time she spent with her best friend and canine companion, Tasha, especially going for walks. She will be forever loved and remembered by her children, Richard Catroppa (Ann Hansen) and Marie Butler (James Mulligan); her grandchildren, Annitra Butler (Christian) Bertrand, Rebecca Catroppa, Derrick Butler, and Aimee Catroppa; and her great-grandchildren, Brianna and Karlee Butler; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives. She now joins in eternal life her husband, Dominick; her parents, Louis and Marietta; her brother, Anthony Frascatore; and her sister, Mary Frascatore DellaPorta. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St. Schenectady, NY 12303. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Schenectady. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at the Schenectady Center, especially Jackie, A.J., and Jenny for their care and compassion when taking care of Rose. The family requests any memorial donations be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St. Schenectady, NY 12303, or to The , PO Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit







