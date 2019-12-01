Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Crisafulli. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Crisafulli, Rose ALBANY Rose Crisafulli of Albany, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Teresian House. She was 94. Born in Selkirk on September 16, 1925, Rose was the daughter of the late Anthony and Felica (Anello) Testa. A resident of Albany all her life, Rose worked for several years for New York State Office of General Services where she cleaned offices for the New York State Police. Rose was a very talented cook and baker. She had a great passion for sharing her edible creations with family and friends. Her fondest moments were out with friends or having a good laugh surrounded by family. She was a social butterfly who attracted good company and entertained many. Always taking great pride in her appearance, in good health and in bad, Rose insisted on (and always looked forward to) having her hair and nails done. Special thanks to both; Nan, owner of Nan's Nails and Betty Miller, Rose's hairdresser for their constant care and devotion to Rose. She will be missed for her warm smile, playful spirit, and a humor that simply cannot be replicated. During her life, with smiles and laughter, Rose was commonly quoted by her loved ones. Her words will be remembered for many years and will never lose their charm or our affection. In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband, Santo "Sam" Crisafulli; her son, Benjamin "Ben" Crisafulli; and her siblings, Diana Dutton, Frank Testa, Sr., and Mary Poff.Rose is survived by her sisters, Angelina Mielak, Catherine Testa, Antoinette Robbins and Ruth Testa; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Teresian House for their love and care shown to Rose over the years. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wildwood Programs, 2995 Curry Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303 or to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 in memory of Rose Crisafulli. To leave a special message for the family, please visit:







