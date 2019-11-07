Leonard, Rose D. CASTLETON Rose D. Leonard, 88, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Rose is survived by her husband of 68 years, George R. Leonard; her daughters, Patti Miller, Diane Leonard (Rick), Donna Britt, Chrissy Peter (Chris), and Lisa Cecala; son-in-law Ronnie Miller; and her beloved brother Frank Davidson (Judy). She enjoyed and loved her nine grandchildren: Allison, Jesse, Samantha, Jamie, Paul, Nicole, Jason, Rick and Andrea; and her ten great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Mila, Max, Molly, Ryder, Emma, Jack, Trevor, Cody and Aidan. Rose was predeceased by her daughters, Linda Leonard and Gloria Miller; and sons-in-law, Michael K. Britt and Robert Dudley. She was a member of the Castleton Fire Company Ladies Auxillary; enjoyed reading and knitting and needlepoint and also was an avid puzzle solver. She loved attending her grandchildrens soccer games no matter what the weather conditions. She had so much fun cheering on all the kids and being a part of the Maple Hill Soccer Family. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at Ray Funeral Home in Castleton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's name to the Castleton Ambulance Squad who were so supportive during her illness.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019