Taylor, Rose E. "Betty" EAST GREENBUSH Rose E. "Betty" Taylor, 80, passed away at home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by family. Betty was the daughter of the late Earl and Olive Simmons. She was born in Hudson and resided the majority of her life in Philmont and Claverack. Betty was a social organizer in her community, an active member of Hope Church, an Honorary Lifetime Member of the VFW in Crossville Tennessee, but most of all a dedicated homemaker who cherished her family. Betty is survived by her partner John "Jack" Murphy; children, John Cotte, Stephanie Taylor, Renee (Rob Dunn) LaPorto, George (Bonnie) Taylor Jr., John (Donna) Taylor, Kelly (Holly) Taylor; beautiful grandchildren, Tony Cotte, Louis (Becky) Taylor Jr., Robert (Sarah) Taylor, Jason (Ashley) Taylor, Justin Taylor, Bryant LaPorto, Britton LaPorto, Brandon Dunn, Bailey Dunn, Sarah Taylor, Samantha Taylor, Logan Worth, Justin Worth, Mathew Taylor, Molly Taylor, Ryan Taylor, Kaleb Taylor, Hannah Taylor, Abby Taylor, and Jacob Taylor; seven great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. She is predeceased by husband George Taylor; children Louis Taylor, Robert Taylor, Scott Taylor; brother Robert Simmons; and sister Doris Jablanski. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

