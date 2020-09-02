1/
Rose Econome
Econome, Rose ALBANY Rose D. Paolucci Econome, 96, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Troy. Rose was the dear wife of the late George Econome and daughter of the late Pasquale and Jennie Paolucci. Rose was predeceased by her sisters, Angeline Rico (Salvatore Sr.) and Mary Rizzo (John); and her brother, Joseph Paolucci Sr. (Anna). Rose was employed at Winthrop-Stearns for 10 years and worked alongside her sister and brother-in-law at Rico's Italian Importing Store in Colonie. Rose is survived by her nephews, Salvatore Rico Jr. (Dixie), Frank Rizzo (Betsy), and Joseph Paolucci Jr. (Mary); and her nieces, Janine Maxwell (Michael) and Patricia Paolucci (John Lopez). She is also survived by many grandnieces and nephews. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the expert and compassionate care provided to Rose by the staff of the Van Rensselaer Manor over the last five years. Services for Rose will be private. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
