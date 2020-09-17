Gill, Rose Ellen Coreno LANSINGBURGH Rose Ellen Coreno Gill, 65, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at home with her loving husband by her side. Although a resident of Lansingburgh, Rose Ellen was never far from her family and lifelong friends in her hometown of Mechanicville. Born on May 19, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Guy M. and Cecelia M. DeCelle Coreno, and the eldest of seven siblings. On September 3, 1995, she married the love of her life, Robert John Gill. Rose Ellen was a graduate of Mechanicville High School, class of 1973. She was a former beautician at Ponzi's and previously worked at AC Moore and Salty's Pub and Bistro. Rose Ellen was a loving and thoughtful person who understood what was truly important in life - her family. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her father-in-law, the late Charles Gill. Survivors include her husband Bob along with her six surviving siblings: Frank, Patricia (Phillip) Ayotte, Joseph, Cecelia (Joseph Lanzone), Maryann (Kevin) Cranney, and Michael; along with her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and especially her beloved cousin Dr. Samuel "Sammy" and Carol Bosco. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Barbara; and brothers-in-law, Bill (Wendy) and Brian Gill. Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, at 10:30 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson North Church, 881 Hudson Ave., Stillwater. Burial will follow at the family plot in St. Paul's Cemetery, Harris Avenue, Mechanicville. Appropriate face coverings and social distancing will be required. For those who cannot attend, Rose Ellen's Mass will be livestreamed. Please visit her obituary on www.burkefuneralhome.com
for a link to the livestream. In lieu of flowers, Rose Ellen's family would greatly appreciate memorial donations be made in her name to either the American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202 or the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at: burkefuneralhome.com