Futia, Rose ALBANY Rose Futia, 86, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Rose was the daughter of the late Frank and Marie Speziale. Rose was the devoted wife to the late Michael Futia. They were married 64 years. Rose enjoyed spending time with her family especially cooking her Sunday sauce and playing Bingo. Rose was a devoted housewife and mother. Nothing made her happier than having her family around. Rose is survived by her sons, Michael F. (Pam), Frank, Thomas (Christine), James (Kathleen), and Dan (Diana); her eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. Rose was predeceased by her son, Richard. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Sunday, June 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 5 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery on Monday, June 24, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Rose's memory to St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 301 Hackett Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 21, 2019