Carbone, Rose Harrison ALBANY Rose Harrison Carbone, 98 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Brooklyn on June 11, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rebecca (nee: Hahn) Trachtenberg. As a young girl, Rose moved to the local area, graduating from Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. Rose was a member of Hadassah and Abigail UOTS in Albany. In 1966, Rose was predeceased by her husband, Louis Harrison. She was later predeceased by her second husband, Leonard Carbone in 2000. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Jeanne Hertz-man, Beatrice "Bea" Lurie, Estelle King, Benjamin, Jack and Arnold Trachtenberg. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Diane Harrison of Slingerlands; two grandchildren, Lowell (Emily) Harrison of Selkirk, and Marisa (Paul) Santos of Glenmont; great-granddaughter, Caroline Santos; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also by her special friend, Judy Capullo. A very special "Thank You" to Sister Joan Lewis and the staff at the Teresian House for their kindness during Rose's stay. Services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. in the Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in The Independent Benevolent Society Cemetery, Fuller Road, Albany. Shiva will be observed at the Harrison residence on Monday following the services until 5 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m.; and on Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Rose's memory to the , 1717 Central Ave., #105, Albany, NY, 12205 or a . To express online condolences visit







