1/
Rose Langdoc
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Langdoc, Rose COHOES Rose Langdoc, 86, formerly of St. Agnes Highway, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home. Born in Cohoes to Joseph Langdoc Sr. and Anna Peltier Langdoc, Rose was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy in 1953 and worked for most of her life at the N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor until retiring in 1993 as a senior clerk. She was a longtime communicant and active member of the Church of the Holy Trinity. She enjoyed playing the organ, crocheting and taking day trips whenever she could. Rose was the sister of the late Joseph Langdoc Jr.; and the cousin of Dorothy Cook of Cohoes, Jean Benac of Ballston Lake, and James L. Benoit and Jenne Balzer, both of Cohoes. She is also survived by a large extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes from 9-10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Colman's Home, 11 Haswell Rd., Watervliet, NY, 12189. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved