Langdoc, Rose COHOES Rose Langdoc, 86, formerly of St. Agnes Highway, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home. Born in Cohoes to Joseph Langdoc Sr. and Anna Peltier Langdoc, Rose was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy in 1953 and worked for most of her life at the N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor until retiring in 1993 as a senior clerk. She was a longtime communicant and active member of the Church of the Holy Trinity. She enjoyed playing the organ, crocheting and taking day trips whenever she could. Rose was the sister of the late Joseph Langdoc Jr.; and the cousin of Dorothy Cook of Cohoes, Jean Benac of Ballston Lake, and James L. Benoit and Jenne Balzer, both of Cohoes. She is also survived by a large extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes from 9-10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Colman's Home, 11 Haswell Rd., Watervliet, NY, 12189. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com