Allen, Rose M. VALATIE Rose M. (Scalera) Allen, 91 of Valatie, passed into eternal peace on October 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 7, 1929, in Hudson, daughter of Carlo and Battista (DeGioia) Scalera. As proprietor of the Niverville Dairy Kream, for decades she enjoyed having customers return year after year watching their families grow. She was employed by Dr. Robert Davenport and Dr. Neal Baillargeon until she retired. She was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church in Valatie. But most of all Rose lived for her grandchildren and enjoyed seeing them grow up. Rose is survived by her loving daughter Catherine and son-in-law James Hogencamp of Valatie; two grandchildren, Ryan James Hogencamp (Lindsay) of Valatie, and Matthew Allen Hogencamp of North Chatham; and two great-grandsons, Carter Raymond Hogencamp and Myles Matthew Hogencamp; and a great-granddaughter Mia Sue Hogencamp; brother Charles (Sylvia) Scalera of Hudson; sisters, Laura Zitto of Niagara Falls, and Margaret (John) Russo of Hudson; and her closest cousin Vincent (Theresa) Stocchetti of Stockport; and special friends, Rose Kostek and Mary Kahn; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Raymond W. Allen, Jr.; and her sister, Anna Alonge. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Ghent Assisted Living for their love and care given to Rose. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Valatie. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Burial will be in the Church's Cemetery. Donations in Rose's memory may be made to Ghent Assisted Living, 30 Whittier Way, Ghent, NY 12075 or to Community Hospice, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY 12414.