Kennedy, Rose M. Catalfamo LOUDONVILLE Rose M. Kennedy, 91, entered into eternal life on July 29, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. Born in Albany on December 2, 1928, Rose was the daughter of the late Rose Maimone Catalfamo and Joseph Catalfamo. She was the sister of the late Nancy Pease of Chester, Mass. Rose was the devoted wife of John P. Kennedy (deceased) for 56 years. They were married on September 11, 1949, and together they raised five children. Rose was the embodiment of selfless motherhood to John J. (Karla) Kennedy, Kathleen (Charles) Azadian, Michael (Sharon) Kennedy, Carolyn Woods, and Kevin (Karen) Kennedy. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Family was everything to Rose. After graduating from Roessleville School, Rose married young and focused on the well-being of her children. She worked at a number of jobs which included school secretary at St. Pius X School and South Colonie Central School District. She retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Parole in 1993 after several years of dedicated service. Rose will be lovingly remembered for her generosity, perseverance, determination and hard work ethic. She was fiercely proud of her Sicilian heritage, and was the matriarch of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rose's family on Sunday, August 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway. Masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Monday, August 3, at 9 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the main front doors. Masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with contact tracing, seating and questions; please attempt to arrive by 8:45 a.m. Those wishing to remember Rose in a special way may make a memorial contribution in her name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com