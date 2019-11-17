Dalmida, Rose M. ALBANY Rose Mae Dalmida passed away on November 13, 2019, at the Teresian Home for the Elderly in Albany. She was born on March 4, 1936, in Tuskegee, Alabama. She was the daughter of Emma Talley Echols and Will Echols. Her young life was unrestricted and full of wonder. Many years later, she moved north to New York to pursue bigger opportunities. In Harlem, N.Y. in 1958, she met and later married Alexander Emmanuel Dalmida Sr. from St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. The diagnosis of Alzheimer's greatly altered Rose's quality of life. However, several kindly caregivers such as Ms. Vera Smith and Ms. Debra Quetal worked valiantly on her behalf throughout it all. She was predeceased in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth; and her husband, Alexander Emmanuel Dalmida, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda; and her son, Alexander; as well as a host of friends and family, nieces, nephews and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held from 11- 12 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m. on November 20 at New Comer Creamations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the or Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave., Ext. Albany, NY 12203, in Rose's name. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 17, 2019