Hirst, Rose M. ALTAMONT Rose M. Hirst, 75, passed away on September 13, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Rose was born on March 2, 1944, daughter of the late Frederick and Bertha Tubbs. Rose retired from K Mart Corporation after over 35 years of service. Rose will be remembered for her strong will and compassion for others. She was a natural caretaker and a strong woman who cherished her role as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be very dearly missed. Rose was predeceased by her siblings, Merlin, Leonard, Louis, Ruth, Evelyn and Gladys. Rose was the beloved wife and devoted partner to her husband, Edwin Tymann. She is also survived by their children, Roland (Barbara), Deborah (Jim), Michele, Christopher; sisters, Gloria and Donna (Tom); brother, Richard (Carol); many grandchildren; great-grandson, Bryce; sister-in-law, Sue Anne; brothers-in-law, Terry and Jeff and many other relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 19, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A memorial service to celebrate Rose's life will begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Interment will follow in the Knox Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019