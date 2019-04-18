Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Levanites, Rose M. ALBANY Rose Marie Levanites, 96, entered into eternal life on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Antonia Stefanski Ulenski. She was the wife of the late Peter J. Levanites Sr., her true love and best friend of 52 years; and mother of the late Joan Divinsky (William) and Peter J. Levanites Jr. Rose and her husband Peter were married on August 24, 1941. Rose recently told her grandchildren "that man really loved me," and it was obvious to everyone who knew them. Rose started her career as an elevator operator for N.Y. Telephone Co. and retired as an accounting manager. Rose loved her family and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner for them. She loved crocheting and her gardens. Most visits with Rose included a walk through the yard to look at her rock garden and vegetables. She was the former president and life member of the Polish American Citizens Ladies Auxiliary, Albany. She was well known for her galumpkis and taught many people how to make them. Before her husband's death, they enjoyed trips to Mexico and Hawaii and rides on their boat, "Rosie." Rose is survived by her grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Gill, Suzanne (Bill) Divinsky, Erica (Chris) Shea, Peter J. Levanites III, and Kurt (Christa) Levanites. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Andrew and Jack Shea, Shealynn, Justin, and Jasmine Levanites; her daughter-in-law Pamela Levanites; and her sister Josephine Hermann. She was the sister of the late Sophie, Helen, Lena, Mary, Elizabeth, Agnes, John, Stephen, Vincent and Frank. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to her neighbor Kathy and to the caring staff in House One at the Eddy Village Green. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rose's family on Friday, April 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lasak and Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany.A brief prayer service will be conducted on Saturday, April 20, at 9 a.m. at Lasak and Gigliotti Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Rose in a special way may send a contribution to , 2 Pine West Plaza, #202, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message for the family please visit











Levanites, Rose M. ALBANY Rose Marie Levanites, 96, entered into eternal life on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Antonia Stefanski Ulenski. She was the wife of the late Peter J. Levanites Sr., her true love and best friend of 52 years; and mother of the late Joan Divinsky (William) and Peter J. Levanites Jr. Rose and her husband Peter were married on August 24, 1941. Rose recently told her grandchildren "that man really loved me," and it was obvious to everyone who knew them. Rose started her career as an elevator operator for N.Y. Telephone Co. and retired as an accounting manager. Rose loved her family and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner for them. She loved crocheting and her gardens. Most visits with Rose included a walk through the yard to look at her rock garden and vegetables. She was the former president and life member of the Polish American Citizens Ladies Auxiliary, Albany. She was well known for her galumpkis and taught many people how to make them. Before her husband's death, they enjoyed trips to Mexico and Hawaii and rides on their boat, "Rosie." Rose is survived by her grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Gill, Suzanne (Bill) Divinsky, Erica (Chris) Shea, Peter J. Levanites III, and Kurt (Christa) Levanites. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Andrew and Jack Shea, Shealynn, Justin, and Jasmine Levanites; her daughter-in-law Pamela Levanites; and her sister Josephine Hermann. She was the sister of the late Sophie, Helen, Lena, Mary, Elizabeth, Agnes, John, Stephen, Vincent and Frank. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to her neighbor Kathy and to the caring staff in House One at the Eddy Village Green. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rose's family on Friday, April 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lasak and Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany.A brief prayer service will be conducted on Saturday, April 20, at 9 a.m. at Lasak and Gigliotti Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Rose in a special way may send a contribution to , 2 Pine West Plaza, #202, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message for the family please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors

208 N Allen St

Albany , NY 12206

(518) 463-1566 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.