Marino, Rose M. GLENMONT Rose M. Biondi Marino, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Clemente and Marie (Cioffi) Biondi and graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1946. She was married to the late Joseph A. Marino who preceded her in death on November 5, 2010. Rose was a senior stenographer with the N.Y.S. Higher Education Services Corp., retiring in 1982. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, photography, cooking and her family was the center of her life. She was a member of the Nathaniel Adams Blanchard Post Auxiliary, the Alzheimer's Care Group at St. Thomas Church and a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Albany. Rose is survived by her loving children, Diane (Frank) Leary, Carol (Jim) Berry, Lynne (Ron) Pettit and Tom (Robin) Marino; her cherished grandchildren, Bryan (Sarah) Berry, Erica (Tom) Kelly, Megan (Matthew) Fargione, Heather (Tim) Dufore, Kelly (Jay) Coon, Amanda (Mike) Pettit, Michael and Ryan Marino; eight great-grandchildren; her sister Marie (Paul) Patterson; and several nieces, nephews, loving friends and her adored cat Emily. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Joseph Pettit; and siblings, Neil Biondi, Anna Johnson and Nunzio Biondi. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Sunday, April 14, from 2-5 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Rose's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 15, at 9:30 a.m. in Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, Lodge Street, Albany. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rose's memory to: To Life, 410 Kenwood Ave, Delmar, NY, 12054 or DiNapoli Parkinson's Research Fund, 43 New Scotland Ave, MC-119, Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at







