Martin, Rose M. ALBANY Rose M. Martin, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Rose was the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Orsini) Femia. Rose was the devoted wife of the late Raymond J. Martin. They were married for 58 years. Rose was a member and a communicant of Christ The King Church. She was past member of the Guilderland Elks Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and she was an Ambassador with the Albany Airport. Rose was a home maker who loved baking and cooking for her family. She enjoyed working at the Altamont Elementary School lunch room and she had a passion for crocheting the hats for the babies at Albany Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; and her brothers, Joseph and Fiore Femia. Rose is survived by her children, Diane Scott, Lisa (Christopher) Scholz and Mark (Patricia) Martin. She was the proud grandmother of Danielle, Alissa, Emily (Jacob) and Kyle. She is also survived by her sister Mary Page; and her brother Peter (Valerie) Femia. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers over the past two years for their dedication and compassion given to her and her family, she truly loved all of them. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, at 10 a.m. in Christ The King Church, 20 Sumpter Ave., Guilderland. The family will begin gathering at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Altamont Community Food Pantry, 122 Grand St., Altamont, NY, 12009 in her memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019