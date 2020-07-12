1/
Rose M. Wise
Wise, Rose M. CLIFTON PARK Rose M. Wise, age 90 of Clifton Park, died peacefully at Mary's Haven in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Rose was born and raised in Granville, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late George and Susan Prehoda. She later moved to Clifton Park in 1983. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church. Rose was an avid reader and enjoyed embroidering. She was employed by General Electric as an administrative assistant for many years. Rose is survived by her devoted niece and caregiver, Denise Daugherty of Clifton Park as well as many other loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Paula Pasquarella, Katherine O'Connor, Susan Ann Campbell and Joseph, Charles and George Prehoda. Rose will be interred in the family plot in St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery in Granville on Tuesday, July 14. Those wishing to remember Rose in a special way may make a contribution to Mary's Haven, 35 New St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
