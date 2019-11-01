ZACCARDO Rose M. Sweet remembrance of our Dear Mother on her birthday and always, November 1, 2019. Your heart of gold was known to all Your blessing you would share with anyone who needed you, you always would be there. We wish all the people, to whom you were so true would kindly take a moment and say a prayer for you. We think about you always we talk about you still you have never been forgotten, and you never, never will. Rest in peace Mama, Love, Mary Ann and Richie



