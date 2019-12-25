ZACCARDO Rose M. In sweet and loving memory of our dear mother on this Christmas Day 2019. We're sending a dove to Heaven, With a parcel on its wings Be careful when you open it, It's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses, Wrapped up in a million hugs To say how much we miss you And to send you all our love We hold you close within our heart And there you will remain To walk with us throughout our Life until we meet again. Rest In Peace, Mama Love, Mary Anne and Richie



