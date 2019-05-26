Ziter, Rose M. TROY Rose M. Ziter, daughter of the late Anna and Charles Tash of Troy, the wife of the late Fred Ziter and mother of Denise Ziter, joined her loved ones in Heaven on May 24, 2019. She was the sister of the late Alfred Tash and Edward Tash. She is survived by many loving and devoted nieces and nephews. Rose graduated from St. Mary's School, Catholic Central High School and after earning a degree in cosmetology, she opened up her own business, Roseanne's Hairdressing in Lansingburgh. After Denise was born, she dedicated her life to raising Denise and being a supportive wife. She was co-founder and president of Volunteers For Distressed Wildlife. After actively rehabilitating wild birds and small mammals for 33 years, she retired at age 99. After keeping her age a secret almost to the end, Rose was very proud to celebrate her 100th birthday on April 12th. May her soul rest in peace. There will be no viewing hours. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, May 28, at 1 p.m. in the Frank P. McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Avenue and then burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery on Tibbits Avenue in Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Volunteers For Distressed Wildlife, 33 New Turnpike Road, Troy, NY, 12182-1411. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019