Warman, Rose Marie Keyishian OLMSTEDVILLE Rose Marie Keyishian Warman, 71 of Olmstedville, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital following the onset of an aggressive form of mucosal melanoma. Rose is survived by her spouse Anne L. Brown of Olmstedville; son Jonathan N. Warman; granddaughter Alina of Richardson, Texas; and brother Michael Keyishian. She is also survived by devoted cousins, Diane Barnett (Bruce) and Virginia Peters, and many other cousins and friends near and far. She was predeceased by husband Robert Warman in 1998; and her parents, Archie and Christine Keyishian. Rose was born in 1949 in Colonie to Archie and Christine Keyishian. She worked at the family bakery, Archie's Bake Shop, and later attended SUNY New Paltz and SUNY Albany, receiving a B.S. in English and a master's degree in theater. In 1973, she married Robert Warman, and in 1980 they welcomed their son Jonathan into the world. Years after Robert's passing in 1998 she found love again and married Anne L. Brown in 2005. She continued her relentless pursuit of education and later became certified as a certified employee benefits specialist through the Wharton School and enjoyed her work at General Electric up until retirement in the summer of 2020. Rose was a devoted spouse, mother, grandmother, and proud of her Armenian heritage. The highlights of her life were her time spent with her granddaughter, and the many vacations and adventures with Anne that spanned from the U.S. to Scandinavia. Rose was a multi-faceted force of nature, with a Spartan spirit that never wavered. She will be deeply missed by all, and her memory will live on through the impact she has made on the lives of her family and friends. Visitation will be at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Saturday, November 28, from 12 to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.