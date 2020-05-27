Rose Marie Lefebvre
Lefebvre, Rose Marie MESSINES, Quebec On May 1, 2020, Rose Marie Lefebvre (born Thomas) of Messines, Quebec, joined her husband Alexandre Ronald Lefebvre in heaven. The daughter of the late Richard Thomas and the late Fern Fuller (formerly McMartin Thomas), she is survived by her sons, James D. Murphy and Mark Murphy; her daughter Tammie Murphy Topel (husband Alan); stepson Pierre Lefebvre (spouse Anne); stepdaughter Laura Lefebvre; grandchildren: Jessica, Alexis and Joshua; her brother Scott (spouse Lisa); and her sister Connie Power. She will be missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Stephanie Lynn Murphy; and her brother David Thomas. The funeral service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McConnery's Funeral Home, 206 Cartier Maniwaki, QC, J9E 1R3 Phone: 819-449-2626 fax: number 819-449-7437 Email address: sympathies@maisonfunerairemcconery.ca Website: maisonfunerairemcconnery.ca


Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.
