McGrath, Rose Mary TROY Rose Mary McGrath, 62 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Mary R. Capone McGrath. Rose Mary is survived by her siblings, Madaline (Edward) Wilcove, Robert (Janice) McGrath and Michael (Toni) McGrath. She was predeceased by her brothers, William and Dominick McGrath. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and her dear friends and staff members at Arc of Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday morning from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019