Molloy, Rose P. COHOES Rose Pucci Molloy, 85, died peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was born in Cohoes on July 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Philip and Pauline Boyko Pucci. She married her late husband William J. Molloy on June 15, 1957, in St. Rita's Church, Cohoes. She was a graduate of Cohoes High School and was a lifelong resident of Cohoes. She retired in March of 1992 from NYNEX, now Verizon, with 38 years of service, serving in various management positions in departments of engineering, personnel and regulatory. She was also a licensed real estate broker for the former Wm. J. Molloy Realty. Rose was a very private person who showed a great deal of compassion for family and friends, never too busy to lend a helping hand. She had a special love for all animals, especially for her deceased pets, Cody, Sam, Puppy, Reagan and Muffey- a lost animal always found a home with her. She enjoyed vacationing with her late husband Bill, either flying in his plane to Cape Cod, Maine and New York City or vacationing in Bermuda, Hawaii and San Diego. Rose had a great and passionate devotion to St. Therese of Lisieux. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Molloy who died in 2015; and sister of the late Nicholas P. Pucci. She is survived by her special niece, Lori (James) Rosamino and their daughters, Amanda and Alexa Rosaminno; her sister-in-law, Martha Pucci; her special friends, Carolyn Jarvis, Linda Graca and Jean Degen; and cousin, Dave Boyko. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Society of the Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Road, Darien, IL, 60561. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
