1/1
Rose P. Molloy
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Molloy, Rose P. COHOES Rose Pucci Molloy, 85, died peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was born in Cohoes on July 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Philip and Pauline Boyko Pucci. She married her late husband William J. Molloy on June 15, 1957, in St. Rita's Church, Cohoes. She was a graduate of Cohoes High School and was a lifelong resident of Cohoes. She retired in March of 1992 from NYNEX, now Verizon, with 38 years of service, serving in various management positions in departments of engineering, personnel and regulatory. She was also a licensed real estate broker for the former Wm. J. Molloy Realty. Rose was a very private person who showed a great deal of compassion for family and friends, never too busy to lend a helping hand. She had a special love for all animals, especially for her deceased pets, Cody, Sam, Puppy, Reagan and Muffey- a lost animal always found a home with her. She enjoyed vacationing with her late husband Bill, either flying in his plane to Cape Cod, Maine and New York City or vacationing in Bermuda, Hawaii and San Diego. Rose had a great and passionate devotion to St. Therese of Lisieux. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Molloy who died in 2015; and sister of the late Nicholas P. Pucci. She is survived by her special niece, Lori (James) Rosamino and their daughters, Amanda and Alexa Rosaminno; her sister-in-law, Martha Pucci; her special friends, Carolyn Jarvis, Linda Graca and Jean Degen; and cousin, Dave Boyko. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Society of the Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Road, Darien, IL, 60561. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 11, 2020
Lori and family. I am very sorry for your loss. Rose was a wonderful woman and a great godmother to me. I remember she was always so easy going and I will never forget her huge smile.

Dan & Susan Torpey
Dan Torpey
Friend
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved