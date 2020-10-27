Maher, Rose T. PITTSFIELD, Mass. Rose T. Maher, 70 of Pittsfield, Mass., passed away surrounded by her family on October 24, 2020. Born in Tagliacozzo, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Corrado and Cristina Marini. Rose grew up in West Albany and graduated from Colonie Central High School. She worked as a legal secretary for Courtney, Lee & Hamel PC of Pittsfield. She was also involved with numerous organizations. Rose loved children, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Frank B. Maher; children, Jennifer (David) of Sullivan, Ill., Andrea (David) of Hopkinton, Mass., and Frank (Samantha) of Richmond, Mass.; grandchildren, Kelsey Carney, Charlotte and Christian Mossman, and Matthew and Vincent Maher; brother Vincent Marini of Orlando, Fla. as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. with a service at 1:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Interment to follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Social distance practices will be in effect and chapel size is limited to current N.Y.S. guidelines. Masks are required in the building. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice Care in The Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA, 01201.