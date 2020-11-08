1/1
Rose "Rosie" Valenti
Valenti, Rose "Rosie" COHOES Rose "Rosie" Valenti, 83, a longtime resident of Cohoes, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Frank; children, Michael Valenti (Beth) of Matthews, Va., Frank Valenti (Robin) of Wynantskill, Greg Valenti of Norfolk, Va., Nick Valenti (Lisa) of Troy, and Tina Valenti Arnold (Jerry) of Cohoes; grandchildren, Michael Valenti, Christina Valenti Skinnerup, Corrie Valenti Grosso, Jenna Valenti Kehl, Gina Valenti Arana, Nicole Valenti Pratt, Nick Valenti, Marissa Valenti, Tiffany Valenti, Rick Borecki, Andrea Borecki, and James Rush; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She is also survived by her sister Carolyn (Jo) Leeson of Poquoson, Va. She was predeceased by her mother Lillian (Topping) Pelesz; father Larkie Lee Vaughn; and stepfather Willard Pelesz. Rose was born at Old Dixie Hospital in Hampton, Va. and was an alumni of Cohoes High School. She loved to travel to visit special friends and family in Atlanta, Mobile, Ala., and Florida. Rose was a proud member of The Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the Cohoes Elks. She loved gardening and hosting parties in her yard, and especially enjoyed hosting Christmas Eve celebrations. A private memorial service will be held in the Marra Funeral Home, Cohoes. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Rosie's life will be held at a later date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rosie's favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
