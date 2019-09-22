Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Verdile Frydel. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's) 895 Hudson Ave. Stillwater , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frydel, Rose Verdile MECHANICVILLE Rose Verdile Frydel, 86 of George Thompson Rd., died peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Mechanicville on August 10, 1933, daughter of the late Dominick and Theresa Verdile, she was a 1950 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Rose worked for the City of Mechanicville's Department of Accounts for 20 years before retiring in 1996 and prior to that she had worked for General Electric in Schenectady for several years. Rose loved being outside at home, tending to her flowers and garden and she always enjoyed having her feeder ready for hummingbirds. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit family among other trips. A good athlete in her youth, she was a good basketball player and also enjoyed playing bocce in her weekly league with friends. A lifelong member of the Assumption-St. Paul Parish, she was a member of its Rosary Altar Society. She also loved being with children and was a devoted religious education teacher for many years. Rose's family was dear to her and she especially loved the time spent with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Sylvester A. Frydel, Jr., whom she married on May 1, 1955; their children, Sylvester Frydel, III of Stillwater, Gaile (Timothy) Bliss of Colorado, Laura (Vincent) Barber of Stillwater, Suzanne (Thomas) Marcy of Virginia; her cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Scott, Teresa, Anthony, Vincent, Christopher, Michael, Emily Rose, Enza and Nicholas; as well as four great-grandchildren. Sadly, she was predeceased by her grandson Matthew Bliss. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 23 at 10 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater, NY 12170 with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Because there are no calling hours, Rose's family strongly suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 in loving memory of Rose A. Frydel. To leave condolences and for directions visit







Frydel, Rose Verdile MECHANICVILLE Rose Verdile Frydel, 86 of George Thompson Rd., died peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Mechanicville on August 10, 1933, daughter of the late Dominick and Theresa Verdile, she was a 1950 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Rose worked for the City of Mechanicville's Department of Accounts for 20 years before retiring in 1996 and prior to that she had worked for General Electric in Schenectady for several years. Rose loved being outside at home, tending to her flowers and garden and she always enjoyed having her feeder ready for hummingbirds. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit family among other trips. A good athlete in her youth, she was a good basketball player and also enjoyed playing bocce in her weekly league with friends. A lifelong member of the Assumption-St. Paul Parish, she was a member of its Rosary Altar Society. She also loved being with children and was a devoted religious education teacher for many years. Rose's family was dear to her and she especially loved the time spent with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Sylvester A. Frydel, Jr., whom she married on May 1, 1955; their children, Sylvester Frydel, III of Stillwater, Gaile (Timothy) Bliss of Colorado, Laura (Vincent) Barber of Stillwater, Suzanne (Thomas) Marcy of Virginia; her cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Scott, Teresa, Anthony, Vincent, Christopher, Michael, Emily Rose, Enza and Nicholas; as well as four great-grandchildren. Sadly, she was predeceased by her grandson Matthew Bliss. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 23 at 10 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater, NY 12170 with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Because there are no calling hours, Rose's family strongly suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 in loving memory of Rose A. Frydel. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.