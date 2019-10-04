Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Roseanne F. Roylance

Roseanne F. Roylance Obituary
Roylance, Roseanne F. COHOES Roseanne F. Roylance, 89, formerly of Lenox Avenue, died peacefully on October 2, 2019, at Diamond Hill Nursing Home. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Rosario "Fred" and Rosalia Guarino Labriola. Roseanne worked as an aide at the Cohoes School District for over 30 years. Her family and the school were her life. She was an active participant in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life and in her earlier years she also belonged to the Cohoes Moose Club. On Wednesday, Roseanne was reunited with the love of her life, Leonard D. Roylance Sr.; with her twin daughter Beverlyanne Roylance-Taylor and her infant son, Leonard D. Roylance Jr.; as well as her brothers, Angelo "Larry" Labriola and Frederick Labriola and his wife Joanne. She is survived by her twin daughter Roxanne and her son Daniel Roylance, both of Cohoes; by her four grandchildren; by her eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews; and by her sister-in-law. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Diamond Hill who were kind to their mother. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Roseanne's memory to a . To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
