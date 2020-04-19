Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosella Amann. View Sign Service Information Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville 319 Park Avenue Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-3731 Send Flowers Obituary

Amann, Rosella MECHANICVILLE Miss Rosella Amann, a lifelong resident of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 14, 2020, in the home where she was born on June 14, 1933. She was 86. The youngest child of Andrew A. "Dutch" and Mabel (Dalton) Amann, Rosella graduated from Mechanicville High School and went on to work faithfully for Mobil Oil in Albany for 12 years. Her mother, Mabel, passed away when Rosella was seven years old and "Dutch" later remarried Rena (Curtis) Amann whom Rosella cared for and fondly remembered as a kind person. Following the return of her brother Walt from his service in World War II and the passing of her father Andrew, Rosella joined her brothers, Walt and Andy, at the family business, Amann's Cigar Store, in 1966. From that point forward, Amann's was a Mechanicville institution that shaped the character of the city with the unique offerings of the store and caring personalities of the siblings. Rosella's "quick sense of humor, ready smile and friendly spirit" welcomed customers of all ages from the young children buying penny candy, to the commuters, the regulars and those who just came by to spend some time in the store. Her tireless dedication and strong work ethic helped continue the Amann's legacy that was a fond part of the city's history for six decades. Countless locals remember going to Amann's as a child to buy penny candy, a place where the value of a dime never changed from 1946-1986. To those young customers, the kindness Rosella imparted made this rite of passage memorable. Her deep compassion and love for her brothers was evident as she would see that Andy was properly dressed and ready to go on his route twice a day with deliveries, and when asked about her brother's enlistment in the Army during World War II in later years, she recited the date of June 9, 1941, without hesitation as stated in an article by friend and local historian the late Dr. Paul Loatman Jr. While operating the family business that her father moved from North Main Street to Park Avenue, Amann's was maintained as a place where locals could return to after being away, and no matter how much time had passed, this iconic store never lost its character in well over half a century. The store was open every single day from early morning to late at night with the three siblings at the helm and later with the help of John Thomas and then Jean Perretta joining in with the daily operations. The store ran continuously up until September 10, 1986, when Walt was ready to retire and an offer "too good to turn down" was made by Stewart's Shops to purchase the property. After Andy passed away in 1987 and Walt in 1993, Rosella continued her kindness delivering church bulletins and helping shut-ins with errands and quietly helping countless people with her kind demeanor and unmatched generosity. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Paul's Church and attended Mass faithfully her entire life. Survivors include Jean (John "Butch") Perretta, whom Rosella treated as family, and their children, Scott (Maureen) Perretta, Dave (Casey) Perretta and Dr. Jodee (Dr. Richard) Price; as well as Isabella, Peyton Jane, Holly and Jackson who were like her own great-grandchildren and countless dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Mabel; and stepmother Rena; and her brothers, Walt and Andy. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and out of an abundance of caution for those who mourn her loss, a private interment will be conducted in St. Paul's Cemetery where she will rest in her family plot. When it is safe, a Mass will be conducted to honor Rosella and allow for a full public acknowledgment of an amazing life lived. Online remembrances may be made at







Amann, Rosella MECHANICVILLE Miss Rosella Amann, a lifelong resident of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 14, 2020, in the home where she was born on June 14, 1933. She was 86. The youngest child of Andrew A. "Dutch" and Mabel (Dalton) Amann, Rosella graduated from Mechanicville High School and went on to work faithfully for Mobil Oil in Albany for 12 years. Her mother, Mabel, passed away when Rosella was seven years old and "Dutch" later remarried Rena (Curtis) Amann whom Rosella cared for and fondly remembered as a kind person. Following the return of her brother Walt from his service in World War II and the passing of her father Andrew, Rosella joined her brothers, Walt and Andy, at the family business, Amann's Cigar Store, in 1966. From that point forward, Amann's was a Mechanicville institution that shaped the character of the city with the unique offerings of the store and caring personalities of the siblings. Rosella's "quick sense of humor, ready smile and friendly spirit" welcomed customers of all ages from the young children buying penny candy, to the commuters, the regulars and those who just came by to spend some time in the store. Her tireless dedication and strong work ethic helped continue the Amann's legacy that was a fond part of the city's history for six decades. Countless locals remember going to Amann's as a child to buy penny candy, a place where the value of a dime never changed from 1946-1986. To those young customers, the kindness Rosella imparted made this rite of passage memorable. Her deep compassion and love for her brothers was evident as she would see that Andy was properly dressed and ready to go on his route twice a day with deliveries, and when asked about her brother's enlistment in the Army during World War II in later years, she recited the date of June 9, 1941, without hesitation as stated in an article by friend and local historian the late Dr. Paul Loatman Jr. While operating the family business that her father moved from North Main Street to Park Avenue, Amann's was maintained as a place where locals could return to after being away, and no matter how much time had passed, this iconic store never lost its character in well over half a century. The store was open every single day from early morning to late at night with the three siblings at the helm and later with the help of John Thomas and then Jean Perretta joining in with the daily operations. The store ran continuously up until September 10, 1986, when Walt was ready to retire and an offer "too good to turn down" was made by Stewart's Shops to purchase the property. After Andy passed away in 1987 and Walt in 1993, Rosella continued her kindness delivering church bulletins and helping shut-ins with errands and quietly helping countless people with her kind demeanor and unmatched generosity. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Paul's Church and attended Mass faithfully her entire life. Survivors include Jean (John "Butch") Perretta, whom Rosella treated as family, and their children, Scott (Maureen) Perretta, Dave (Casey) Perretta and Dr. Jodee (Dr. Richard) Price; as well as Isabella, Peyton Jane, Holly and Jackson who were like her own great-grandchildren and countless dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Mabel; and stepmother Rena; and her brothers, Walt and Andy. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and out of an abundance of caution for those who mourn her loss, a private interment will be conducted in St. Paul's Cemetery where she will rest in her family plot. When it is safe, a Mass will be conducted to honor Rosella and allow for a full public acknowledgment of an amazing life lived. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close