Mahoney, Roselyn A. BERLIN Roselyn A. Mahoney, 77 of Plank Road, and formerly of Argyle, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late George and Florence Smith Goebel. She was a 1960 graduate of Cohoes High School. She had been employed at Tyco International in Argyle for over 15 years where she was the vice president of the Steelworkers Union and retired in 2004. She and her late husband operated their business Filter Fabrics and prior to that she had operated Roselyn's Beauty Shop in Brunswick. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking and spending time with her grandson. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years Thomas J. Mahoney Jr.; and is survived by her devoted children, Thomas J. Mahoney III (Sandy) of Moreau and Leah Mahoney of Berlin. She was the sister of Cheryl Fecura of Cohoes, Mark Goebel (Carol) of Georgia, Margaret Morelli of Watervliet and the late Kathleen Cure and George "Ronnie" Goebel; and was the sister-in-law of Patricia Goebel of Atco, N.J. She is also survived by her most cherished grandson Logan Mahoney; and several nieces; and nephews. Special thanks are extended to Michele, Annie and Peggy for their care and support. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with her family at the funeral home on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittstown Volunteer Emergency Corps, 60 Parker School Rd., Johnsonville, NY, 12094 or the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110.