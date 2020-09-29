Cuozzo, Rosemarie A. CLIFTON PARK Rosemarie A. Cuozzo, aged 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 24, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1928, in Brooklyn. We celebrate her life today, and the impact she had on those she leaves behind. We send her with love and wish her a peaceful journey as she joins her husband Michael in the next life. Rosemarie had many titles - she was a daughter, a sister, a wife, an aunt, a mother, a grandmother, a friend - and so much more to so many people. She was a strong mother, always involved in her community - whether that was as head of the Senior Citizen's Bocce Club, the unofficial Mayor of Heritage Home, or Founders Award recipient of the Shen community. As her final performance, Rosemarie has written a parting note to you all that we'd like to share: I would like to thank everyone I have known and met throughout my life. I could not have asked for anything better. Growing up in Brooklyn on Rogers Avenue and Dahill Road. Working as a young adult on the 77th floor of the Empire State building. My years working in Utah at Dugway Proving Ground Military Base. And of all these, my most cherished memory is living in Amsterdam, N.Y. on Phillips Street. Our neighbors and friends could not have been better. I always loved the Block Parties, working at St. Mary's Hospital, being involved in the St. Mary's Auxiliary, and Amsterdam High School football and wrestling clubs. These memories and friendships lasted a lifetime, and I'm so grateful for them. We also spent time in Manassas, Va. where we were again lucky to meet very special neighbors. We moved back to Clifton Park where I was involved in the Senior Center and got to witness my family starting families of their own. I could not have had more caring sons and family: Daniel and Susan Cuozzo, Michael and Angela Cuozzo. My grandchildren, Ben and Jess Cuozzo, Claire and Phil Gerner, Jessica Hunter, Alden Duckett. My nieces, Annette and Don Morere, Michele and Frank Fazio, Lorraine and Malcom Smith, Phillis and Dave Dozois. I would like to thank all the staff at the Heritage Home for Women. I could not ask for better care or attention. My life was truly blessed, even though "not every day is Sunday." Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Home for Women, 1519 Union St., Schenectady, NY, 12309.