1/
Rosemarie Flynn
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flynn, Rosemarie ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. Rosemarie Flynn, 63 of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1956, in Fairfield, Calif. to Lester and Virginia Cook. Rosemarie was the wife of Robert F. Flynn, whom she leaves to mourn her loss with her children: daughter Shannon Flynn, son Thomas Flynn, and stepdaughter Kelly Flynn; granddaughters, Renee Colon and Lillian Flynn; and sister Pam Scott. While raising her children Rosemarie also worked as an office manager. A time of gathering and memorializing will take place at Coastal Cremations Zephyrhills, 4911 Allen Rd, Zephyrhills, Fla., on Friday, August 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, FL, 34639, or The Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Coastal Cremations - Zephyrhills
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coastal Cremations - Zephyrhills
4911 Allen Rd
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 395-6988
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved