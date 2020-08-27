Flynn, Rosemarie ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. Rosemarie Flynn, 63 of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1956, in Fairfield, Calif. to Lester and Virginia Cook. Rosemarie was the wife of Robert F. Flynn, whom she leaves to mourn her loss with her children: daughter Shannon Flynn, son Thomas Flynn, and stepdaughter Kelly Flynn; granddaughters, Renee Colon and Lillian Flynn; and sister Pam Scott. While raising her children Rosemarie also worked as an office manager. A time of gathering and memorializing will take place at Coastal Cremations Zephyrhills, 4911 Allen Rd, Zephyrhills, Fla., on Friday, August 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, FL, 34639, or The Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla.





