Newcomb, Rosemarie SCHENECTADY Rosemarie became a guardian angel to all she loved while surrounded by her family on March 17, 2020, after a difficult and aggressive battle with lung cancer. Rosemarie leaves behind daughters, Lisa Albergo, Rose Coons, Kristie Bailey, and Kelly Newcomb; sons, Gerald Newcomb III, and Keith Newcomb; grandchildren, Lisa Naughton (Luke), Michelle Jordan, Anthony aka Nini and Carmelina; as well as her great-grandson Gunnar. Anyone who knew Rosemarie knew her fierce love for her family and friends. There are so many laugh out loud stories that will bring us comfort in the years to come; many of our friends and family will tell you she was the original Uber and she loved it. Once she even came out at 3 a.m. with curlers in her hair! All your aka's: Mama, Beuhla, Mern, Big Gramma, Gramma, Rosie, Rose, Rosemarie, you are greatly missed. Family and friends will gather when social gatherings are once again permitted in both Arizona and New York to have a celebration of life in her honor.



