Gavitt, Rosemary Catherine Bly WATERFORD Rosemary Catherine Bly Gavitt, 92 years old, died on May 24, 2020. She was born in Troy, and was the daughter of Catherine (Ryan) Bly and Amos Bly. Rosemary's early education was in the "one-room" schools of Grafton where her mother was the teacher. She graduated from Catholic Central High School, class of 1945. Rosemary was a great lady who was loved by everyone. Rosemary furthered her education at Troy Business College. She worked in the Tek Hughes Brush Company and the N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor. After raising her family, she worked at the High Gate Manor. She was a communicant of St. Mary the Assumption Church in Waterford. Rosemary was an officer of the St. Mary's School, Mothers' Club and belonged to the Altar Society, the Shut-in Committee and the St. Ann's Society. Rosemary was a girl scout leader, deliverer of Meals on Wheels, helper of the St. Mary's library, coordinator of Sing-Out (the Up With People Organization), docent with the Waterford Historical Museum, and board member of the Wiawaka Holiday House (Lake George). Rosemary was an active participant and contributor to the Cohoes Music Hall Theater. She was a member of the "Red Hats," Mermaids of Cohoes. Rosemary traveled the world from two pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Yugoslavia, many countries in Europe (including the Vatican), several cruises, Hawaii, Alaska, several regions of the U.S. and Canada, and especially Cocoa Beach, Fla. She also had a passion for and enjoyed local travel. She loved dancing which brought out her joyful spirit of life. Rosemary had many friends who enjoyed her positive spirit, kindness, generosity and sense of humor. She will be sorely missed, and kept in our hearts and minds forever. Rosemary was the widow of Harold Rogers Gavitt Jr.; sister of the late Kathleen Bly Gavitt and William Bly; loving mother of Sharon Marie Gavitt of Stillwater, Kathy Ellen Gavitt of Waterford, Monica Gavitt Ouellette of Guilderland, William Gavitt of Franklin, Tenn., Joanne Dunn of Reno, Nev. and the late Thomas Turino of Elk Grove, Calif. Rosemary was the grandmother of Melissa Overdorf, Erik Olsen, Evan Olsen, Alicia Turino, Jessica (Turino) Hummel, Katrina Gavitt, Andrew Gavitt, Shaina (Dunn) Johnson, Ryan Dunn, Tayra Dunn, and Kellie Dunn. Rosemary had 11 great-grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private and interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Those who wish, may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
