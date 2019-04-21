Meister, Rosemary E. ALBANY Rosemary Meister, "Rosie," 86, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Joan Nicole Prince Home. Born in Albany on September 30, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Rose Reedy. She married the late Edward N. Meister Sr. on May 30, 1956. They enjoyed many years together including summers on their boat on Lake Champlain. Rosie and Ed will be celebrating their 63rd anniversary together. Rosie was retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Criminal Justice. Rosie was an avid reader and also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Her greatest love, however, was spending time with her family. She was mother of Edward N. Meister Jr. (Donna), Maryrose Cole (David), Joseph Meister, Michael Meister, Elizabeth Bomba (Kenneth), Ann Meister, and James Meister (Cindy). Rosie is survived by over 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rosemary's family on Monday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Christ our Light Church at 10:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Those wishing to remember Rosemary in a special way may send a contribution to the Joan Nicole Prince House. Mail donations to Schenectady Community Home, Inc. Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Drive, P.O. Box 2122, Scotia, NY, 12302. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019