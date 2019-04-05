Radigan, Rosemary Filomena Ann ROTTERDAM Rosemary Filomena Ann Riviello Radigan, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Rosemary was born on August 6, 1929, in Lock Haven, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Pasquale (Charles) Paul Riviello and Nancy Vera (Severino) Riviello. She was an administrative assistant for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Environmental Conservation in Albany for many years before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her loving family and friends. Rosemary is survived by her loving daughters, Patricia R. (Anthony) DeCaprio and Mary E. (Bill Mirabile) Garabedian; her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas (Natasha) DeCaprio, Stephen Garabedian, and Kristen (Brian MacMartin) Garabedian; and her brother, Anthony (Dawn) Riviello. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, John "Jack" R. Radigan; her brother, Carmen Charles Riviello; and her son-in-law, Bruce J. Garabedian. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2019