Flagler, Rosemary (Micari) Rosemary Flagler (Micari), 77, died peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Rappazzo) Micari. She was a graduate of Albany High School, and The College of Saint Rose. Rosemary was a teacher in many area elementary schools, retiring from the Albany Public School district in 1996. She was a long-time and dedicated communicant of All Saints Catholic Church in Albany. She enjoyed watching game shows, listening to Neil Diamond and playing the word jumble. She is survived by her husband of 53 years; John; children, Matthew of Andover, Mass.; Mark (Leslie Ellis) of Niskayuna and Joanna (Troy Varney) of Chicago; grandchildren, Anna Varney and Casey Ellis; brother, Patrick (Lucille) Micari of Fairport, N.Y.; nephew, Joseph (Sonia) Micari of Pittsford, N.Y. and many cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 29, at 9 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany, NY 12203. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Interment will follow Mass at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

