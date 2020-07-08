1/
Rosemary Guzzo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guzzo, Rosemary COLONIE Rosemary Guzzo, 100, passed away on July 5, 2020, at her home. Rosemary was born in Sprakers, N.Y. She was the loving wife to the late Robert Guzzo. Rosemary was very caring and giving, she never complained and she was always there for her family. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Robert) Fuller of Gloversville, John (Nancy) Guzzo of Oneonta, Robert (Deborah) Guzzo of Latham and Charlene (the late John) Rombs of Corpus Christi, Texas; her ten grandchildren, and her fifteen great-grandchildren. Rosemary was predeceased by her husband; her son Randy Guzzo; her daughter Deborah Webber; and her siblings, Bud and Erma. A private burial will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved