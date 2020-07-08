Guzzo, Rosemary COLONIE Rosemary Guzzo, 100, passed away on July 5, 2020, at her home. Rosemary was born in Sprakers, N.Y. She was the loving wife to the late Robert Guzzo. Rosemary was very caring and giving, she never complained and she was always there for her family. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Robert) Fuller of Gloversville, John (Nancy) Guzzo of Oneonta, Robert (Deborah) Guzzo of Latham and Charlene (the late John) Rombs of Corpus Christi, Texas; her ten grandchildren, and her fifteen great-grandchildren. Rosemary was predeceased by her husband; her son Randy Guzzo; her daughter Deborah Webber; and her siblings, Bud and Erma. A private burial will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
