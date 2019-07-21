Albany Times Union Obituaries
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
569 Clifton Park Center Rd
Clifton, NY
View Map
Rosemary Juron


1936 - 2019
Rosemary Juron Obituary
Juron, Rosemary CLIFTON PARK Rosemary Juron, 83 of Kara Lane in Clifton Park, peacefully entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Buffalo on April 20, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Veronica Dalton Cusack. She was a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy High School in Buffalo; and was the beloved wife of the late Donald E. Juron Sr. who died in 2003. Rosemary retired from the Dental office of Dantan Clayton, DDS where she had been a dental assistant for over 10 years. She was a house wife and homemaker. Family was everything to Rosemary. She always placed family before her own personal needs. An important aspect of her life was being supportive of any activity her grandchildren participated in. She would never miss a sporting event whether in person or streaming. She was an avid college basketball, N.Y. Yankees and Tri-City ValleyCats fan. Rosemary was an active communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park and enjoyed volunteering with the Hospitality Committee and their outreach. She was a member of the Clifton Park Womens Bowling League and cherished her Kara Lane neighbors. Devoted mother of Donald E. (Jami) Juron Jr., the late Susan Juron, Lynn (Doug) Roche, David (Sylvia) Juron and Michael (Marybeth) Juron; cherished grandmother of Patrick (Courtney), Jeffrey (Ashley) and Jenna Juron, Morgan and Carter Roche, Kyle (Amanda) Juron, Alyssa (Dave) Lieberman, Jordan and Jacob Juron; sister of Thomas (Margaret) Cusack, John Richard Cusack and James (Candy) Cusack; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte-9, Clifton Park on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be held in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to BCRF - Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th. St. Suite 609, New York, NY, 10036. For online condolences please visit gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 21, 2019
