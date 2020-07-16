Keneston, Rosemary SELKIRK Rosemary Keneston, 88 years old, passed on March 27, 2020, at home surrounded in love by her family and beloved dog Rosie. Born and educated in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jenny Pickett (Rubino). She later became the beloved stepdaughter of the late Joseph Rubino. Rosemary worked in the legal field for most of her career, culminating in her position of program coordinator for the Pro Bono program of the Legal Aid Society in Albany. She was very proud of the program and the positive working relationships she formed with scores of attorneys in the Capital Region. Rosemary enjoyed working on and beautifying her property, spoiling her dog Rosie and cat Donovan and reading. She was smart, wickedly funny, compassionate and she had a backbone of pure steel. Most of all, she loved her family, who are her greatest achievement. She was the widow of George Ostrander who died in 2003; and she was the loving mother of Lorelei Landau (Mark Fleahman), Kathleen (George) Halasz and Kellie Keneston. She was the proud grandmother (Nan) of Chelsea (Shawn) Hildebrandt, Marlaina Halasz, Austin Halasz, Elias Hammann, Aren Landau and Leanora Landau; and great-grandmother of Jackson Hildebrandt and Nicholas Hammann. Several siblings, nieces and nephews survive her. The family wishes to thank Dr. Nancy Barkowski for her caring service to the family in their hour of need, as well as nurse Tammy of the Visiting Nurses for her kind care of our mother and grandmother. Services will be private. There will be a life celebration planned in the coming months when we may again all gather together safely. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit babcockfuneralhomeinc.com
.