Rosemary King Anderson
1945 - 2020
Anderson, Rosemary King BERKSHIRE Mrs. Rosemary King Anderson of Berkshire, N.Y. died unexpectedly on September 13, 2020, at the age of 74. Rosemary is survived by her husband Robert; daughter and son-in-law, Blaise and Brian Hoopes; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Lane Simon; daughter and son-in-law, Faye and Cameron Fort; son Christopher Anderson, and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Rosemary Grace and Jack King. Rosemary was born in Albany where she and Bob were married in 1965. A year later they moved to Washington, D.C. and spent six years there before moving to Stamford, Conn. to raise their family. In the mid 1980s they opened Afterglow Antiques in Scotts Corners, N.Y. In 1992 Bob's career moved them to Cincinnati, Ohio, and they ultimately retired to their property Berkshire, N.Y. in 2003. Rosemary was well loved by her many friends, neighbors and family. Everyone will miss her easy charm and quick wit. At Rosemary's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the SPCA of Tompkins County, N.Y.


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memories & Condolences

September 24, 2020
Dear Rosemary’s Family and Friends,
The minute I read in a sympathy
entry Red Rose Tea and soap operas
I knew we would be friends instantly.
May God comfort all of you.
May Rosemary rest in eternal peace.
Sincerely,
New Canaan Resident
September 24, 2020
I'll never forget Rosemary's wit and charm as we strategized local electoral politics. She was a person of great insight and kindness. Bob, you and Rebecca & Chris are in my thoughts today as I travel out of town to visit my own family.
Pete Hoyt
Friend
September 14, 2020
Rosie was such a part of my life from age 4 to age 22. A wonderful mother that always opened her home to all her kids’ friends. I have so many memories of her funny quips, bowling trophies, cartoon lunchbags, and antique shop stories. There was always cheese for grilled cheese sandwiches, Lipton chicken noodle soup for a cold day and Red Rose tea. You would walk in the house after jumping over the fence so Ted and Puppy didn’t get out and Rosie would be watching a soap opera, drinking tea, ironing shirts and cooking a gourmet meal. I have so many photographs in my mind, but none to share. Her passing will be so hard on all 4 kids, but especially Mr. A. May she Rest In Peace and the family know how much I loved her. I have to choose a relationship from a drop down box and can only choose one. Several different ones apply....neighbor, friend, family, daughter.
Sue Hennessey (Sottile)
Friend
