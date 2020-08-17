1/1
Rosemary Knorr
Knorr, Rosemary ALBANY Rosemary Knorr, 91, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late George and Marcella Dennis Knorr. Rosemary was a medical records supervisor at St. Peter's Hospital and formerly taught at Catholic Central High School. She enjoyed traveling and animals. Rosemary was a dear member of the Order of Carmelites Discalced Secular. She was the sister of Gerald Knorr Sr. (late Dorothy) and the late Frances Knorr DellaRocco, Charles "Buddy" Knorr, George Knorr, Edwin Knorr, Elizabeth Knorr Krug and Anna Knorr; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rosemary's family on Tuesday, August 18, from 4 to 6 p.m at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Wednesday, August 19, at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., (Father John Bradley Way) Albany where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the Mass. Those wishing to remember Rosemary in a special way may send a contribution to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
